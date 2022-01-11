Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43.

