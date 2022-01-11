Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 507,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,638,323 shares.The stock last traded at $68.04 and had previously closed at $67.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

