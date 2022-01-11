Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 94,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

VWO traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. 413,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,224,871. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

