Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $132.73. 1,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,092. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

