VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

