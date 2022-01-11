Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,646 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

