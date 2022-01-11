Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $37.38

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.38, but opened at $39.90. Valneva shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on VALN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

