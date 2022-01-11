Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.