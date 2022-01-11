Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Raised by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

