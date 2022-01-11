Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $29.48 on Friday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.