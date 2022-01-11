Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s current price.

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $568.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

