Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Holdings Lifted by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 131.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Unity Software by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,795,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,495,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.