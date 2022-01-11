UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $245,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.47. 5,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

