United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

NYSE X opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

