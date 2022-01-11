Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 329.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,610,000 after buying an additional 459,249 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $246.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,567. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

