Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $4,944.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.18 or 0.07501866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.41 or 1.00349980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

