UBS Group Upgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $79.69 on Monday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

