UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.39

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 173213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

