U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45. U.S. Century Bank has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $6,344,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,484,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

