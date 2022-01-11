Tutti Frutti (TFF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,892.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $42,383.21 and $2,892.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

