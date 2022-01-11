TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSP. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

