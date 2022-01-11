Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPB shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,197,000. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,898 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $7,365,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 105.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $6,351,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPB opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $694.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

