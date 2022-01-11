TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.0% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 69.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of TTEC opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

