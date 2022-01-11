Truist Securiti Comments on Albany International Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albany International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Albany International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

AIN stock opened at $89.18 on Monday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

