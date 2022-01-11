Truist Financial Corp Sells 585 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $345.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.91 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

