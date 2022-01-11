Truist Financial Corp Sells 195,990 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 195,990 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

