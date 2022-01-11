Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,201 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

PULS opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

