Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.04 and a 200 day moving average of $260.92. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

