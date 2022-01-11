Truist Financial Corp Purchases 23,700 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRG. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

