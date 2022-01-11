Truist Financial Corp Acquires 16,116 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average of $158.11. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.71 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

