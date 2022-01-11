Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.44.

TSU stock opened at C$45.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$20.46 and a 1 year high of C$49.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

