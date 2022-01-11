Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.46. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 489 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,940 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.