Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.27. 129,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 182,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transat A.T. has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$3.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.09.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -2.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

