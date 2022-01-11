TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. Raymond James cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.31.

RNW stock traded down C$1.58 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,983. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$23.43.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

