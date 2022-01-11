TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. Raymond James cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.31.
RNW stock traded down C$1.58 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,983. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$23.43.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
Read More: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.