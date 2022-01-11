Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.96. The company had a trading volume of 388,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.73. The company has a market capitalization of $917.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.