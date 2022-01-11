Traders Purchase Large Volume of Playtika Call Options (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 24,585 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,505% compared to the average volume of 682 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Playtika has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

