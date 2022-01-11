Traders Purchase High Volume of Pluristem Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 9,708 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,176% compared to the average daily volume of 184 call options.

Shares of PSTI opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

