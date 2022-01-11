TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $11.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 293,506 shares of company stock valued at $752,144. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

