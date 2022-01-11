Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

NYSE:WRK opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

