Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 19,786 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.73.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

