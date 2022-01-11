Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,076 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Securities upped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

