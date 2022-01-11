Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 154.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

