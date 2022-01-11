Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

LW stock opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

