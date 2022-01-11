Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9,380.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $234.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.43 and its 200 day moving average is $218.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

