Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,553 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,998 shares of company stock valued at $20,449,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.32 and a 200 day moving average of $285.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.90 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

