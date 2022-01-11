Toncoin Trading Down 20.5% This Week (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 billion and $3.36 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00006377 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00086166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.07 or 0.07281278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,111.86 or 0.99746592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

