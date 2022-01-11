Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

