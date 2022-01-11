Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 375,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,623,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLRY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tilray by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

