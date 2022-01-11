Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLRY. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilray stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

