Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,465 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Chart Industries worth $38,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Shares of GTLS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.53. 958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,354. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

